Kerry TD proposes Bill to protect island fishing practices

A Kerry TD has proposed a bill to protect island fishing practices.

Three Sinn Féin deputies, including Kerry TD Martin Ferris, proposed the Island Fisheries Heritage Licence Bill, which seeks to facilitate the continuation of traditional fishing practices on offshore islands.

Deputy Ferris says everyone is aware of the situation in rural Ireland and in coastal communities, but while they are suffering terribly, island communities are suffering even more.

He believes the Bill will go some way to address the terrible imbalance between island and coastal communities and the rest of the country.

The Bill passed the first stage, and will be taken in Private Members’ time.