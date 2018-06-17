Kerry TD predicts hard negotiations if confidence and supply agreement to be extended

A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says there will be hard negotiations before any decision is taken by his party to consider extending the confidence and supply agreement.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants to hold open talks with Fianna Fail in September on an extension of more than a year on the agreement.

Kerry TD John Brassil says there is a lot of speculation flying across the media about a general election or an extension to the agreement.





Deputy Brassil says Fianna Fail intends to see out the agreement for three budgets, the last of which happens in October, before they review the situation.

But he warns there could be unforeseen pitfalls for the fragile agreement before that: