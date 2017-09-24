Kerry TD praises rescue effort of Tarbert yacht that drifted into Shannon Estuary

A yacht moored at Tarbert came loose from its mooring during gale force winds yesterday and drifted into the Shannon Estuary.

Valentia Coast Guard Station tasked Shannon helicopter Rescue 115 and the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat to the scene just after 9.30 yesterday morning.

Shannon ferry also helped in locating the vessel which drifted into the busy shipping lane.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat reached the yacht near Killimer jetty and towed the vessel back across the estuary to Tarbert.

Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris today praised those involved: