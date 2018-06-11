Kerry TD not hopeful dedicated obstetrics theatre will open at UHK anytime soon

There’s little progress on the horizon for a dedicated obstetrics theatre at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to a response received by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil from the HSE.

It states that the obstetrics theatre development in UHK is a priority, and is included in the HSE Capital Investment Programme 2017 – 2026.





At present, if complications arise for expectant mothers and a C-section is required, they’re performed in one of the hospital’s general theatres, which aren’t designed for obstetric procedures.

Deputy Brassil, who’s Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care, says he’s not hopeful of the facility opening anytime soon, and will now raise the matter in the Dáil with the Health Minister, Simon Harris.