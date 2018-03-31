Kerry TD introduces a bill to address medicine crisis faced by patients suffering with rare diseases

A Kerry TD has introduced a bill to address the medicine crisis faced by patients suffering with rare diseases.

The Health (Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods) Bill 2018 seeks to establish a process for assessing an orphan drug for reimbursement in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says orphan and rare drugs are assessed under the same guidelines as standard drugs – despite the clear differences between the two.

He says it’s not acceptable that citizens suffering from severe illnesses are forced to take to the streets or go to the media to have their voices heard.

Deputy Brassil, who is the party spokesperson for Primary Care and Community Health Services, adds he would welcome an opportunity to work with the Minister for Health to see the bill enacted.