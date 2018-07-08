Kerry TD insists he has a good balance between local and national work

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he maintains a good balance between his local and national work.

The Sunday Business Post reports that according to Oireachtas voting records, he has missed 91 per cent of Dail votes taken on Thursdays since last January.

The Kerry TD holds constituency clinics on Thursdays in the county.





He claims the focus on his voting record is coming from constituency rival, Fianna Fail TD, John Brassil.

Deputy Brassil responded by saying he doesn’t know why his name is being brought up in the discussion.