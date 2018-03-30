Kerry TD hits out at audacity of HSE

A TD has hit out at what he describes as the audacity of the HSE in response to his concerns over staff workload at University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Martin Ferris is calling for an urgent external review on the issue.

The Sinn Fein TD says he has the highest regard for staff and his concern is for their wellbeing and dignity in the workplace and patient care.

He says a lack of resources has led to some staff members leaving due to conditions and others who are on sick leave due to stress-related illness.

The HSE told Radio Kerry News that University Hospital Kerry doesn’t respond to political statements; Deputy Ferris had this response: