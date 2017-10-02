Kerry TD fears repeal referendum debate will be very nasty

A Kerry TD says the campaign surrounding the Eight Amendment referendum will be worse than anything the country has seen before.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae believes from moment of conception to the moment of death the child’s life is to be protected and the only person to take someone out of this world is God.

However, the independent TD says he respects those of a different viewpoint and will not be actively campaigning on the issue.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he fears the campaign will get very nasty and has already been getting angry messages from those in favour of repealing the Eight Amendment.