Kerry TD favours €60,000 ceiling on EU farmer payments

A Kerry TD has suggested capping EU payments for farmers at €60,000.

Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil believes his party’s commitment to seek a reduction of the current Basic Payment Scheme ceiling will help safeguard future farm incomes for the vast majority of Kerry farmers as the EU budget is negotiated.

The comments follow the publication of CAP payments which revealed some high-profile individuals receiving payments of up to half a million euro.

75% of farm income currently derives from direct payments.

However, Deputy Brassil admitted larger farmers may not be in favour of the proposal: