Kerry TD ends funding of national school teaching position

A Kerry TD has ended his funding of a teaching position in a local national school.

In 2012, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin diverted half his salary to Fybough National School, having had agreed to return the same amount to the exchequer the previous year.

The Junior Minister says, at the time, Fybough National School had 50 students, however, the number of pupils has fallen to just over 30, meaning there is no longer a requirement for an extra teacher.

The overall amount of gross salary waived during the period amounted to approximately €250,000.

The Junior Minister says he is proud to have assisted the school community during a difficult period, and he maintains an excellent relationship with all involved.