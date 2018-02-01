Kerry TD defends use of Court Poor Box

A Kerry TD has defended the use of the court poor box.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the practice of donating to a poor box in lieu of receiving a conviction, in the case of minor offences, is a good system.

In 2016, €520,000 was collected in the Tralee District alone, which accounts for one third of the total collected nationwide.

Tralee District Court Judge James O’Connor, who controls the Poor Box, allocated the vast majority to overseas charities and unnamed individuals.

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, plans to end the current practice of donating to a court poor box.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has asked Minister Flanagan to propose a suitable alternative, before scrapping the current system.