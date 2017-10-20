Kerry TD to debate on climate change with a party leader

A Kerry TD says he is open to a debate on climate change with a party leader.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who has been outspoken on the issue, believes man cannot influence climate change.

However, the Green Party’s Eamonn Ryan says he would like to debate the topic with the Kerry TD, adding he would be willing to travel to Kilgarvan for the discussion.

Danny Healy-Rae says, while he and Deputy Ryan have opposing views on the causes of climate change, he would gladly welcome the Green Party leader to the county.