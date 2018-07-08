Kerry TD criticises HSE and HPRA for handling of recall of blood pressure medicine

Kerry TD John Brassil has criticised the HSE and the Health Products Regulatory Authority for their handling of the recall of Valsartan, a blood pressure regulator.

The recall was ordered after impurities were found in the manufacturing process of the medicine, which is used by over 60,000 Irish people.

Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil, a pharmacist by profession, has said pharmacists and doctors have been given no tangible or useful information about the recall.





He says that while there is no risk to immediate health, the recall is very worrying for patients, with many unsure as to whether they should continue taking their medication.