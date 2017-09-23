Kerry TD calls on Theresa May to provide ‘practical and pragmatic’ solutions to Brexit

A Kerry TD has said he’d ‘hoped to see more practical and pragmatic solutions from the British side by now’ in relation to the Brexit negotiations.

Independent Kerry deputy Michael Healy Rae, Chair of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Affairs, was speaking following Theresa May’s address in Florence yesterday.

Deputy Healy-Rae said he welcomed Prime Minister May’s clarity on the UK’s commitment to protect the Common Travel Area and to not put in place any physical infrastructure – but was disappointed there is still no information on how the UK plans to do this.

He said Prime Minister May was clear the UK will not join the Customs Union – and what is now needed are practical and pragmatic solutions ensuring the smooth transport of goods across the border.