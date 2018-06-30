Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach to allow the provision of THC

A Kerry TD has called on the Taoiseach to allow the provision of THC.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is a component of cannabis oil, which means it’s unavailable in chemists and pharmacies.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris do what they can to allow the provision of THC.





He says there’s a promise in the Programme for a Partnership Government to the effect that equal and fair treatment will be given to sick and vulnerable people and children.

Deputy Healy-Rae was speaking as Kilgarvan woman Noreen O’Neill plans on climbing Croagh Patrick this weekend, to highlight the plight of her two-year-old son Michael, who suffers from seizures and chronic pain.