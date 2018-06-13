Kerry TD calls for ’round-the-clock manning’ of Cahersiveen Garda Station

A Kerry TD has called for Cahersiveen Garda Station to be open 24 hours a day.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, independent deputy Danny Healy Rae said round the clock manning of the station is necessary following local concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in the South Kerry.

He said with a large stretch of coastline to cover, additional resources and garda cover is crucial:

Responding to Deputy Healy Rae, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the Government’s on target to increase the force by 21,000 new members and he anticipates the posting of new gardaí to Kerry: