Kerry TD calls for restoration of school capitation grant

A Kerry TD is calling for the restoration of the school capitation grant.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris says the cost of educating children is increasing every year, because the capitation grants awarded to schools don’t cover day to day running costs.

The Kerry TD is asking the government to restore the grant to the pre-2011 figure of €200, saying this should be the beginning of a phased programme of increases.





He says currently, on average, primary schools are run with 92 cents for each pupil per day.