Kerry TD calls on pharmaceutical company to resubmit data to strengthen case to fund Respreeza

A Kerry TD has called for the makers of emphysema drug Respreeza to resubmit data to strengthen the case for the drug to be funded by the HSE.

Campaigners said they are devastated at the decision not to fund the drug which many, including campaigners James and Mary Coffey from Glencar, have claimed its benefits to be ‘life-changing’.

Deputy John Brassil met with Professor Michael Barry, clinical director of the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics, which conducts evaluations on medicines prior to reimbursement under the Community Drugs schemes.

The Fianna Fáil TD said clinical evidence provided by pharmaceutical company CH Behring did not match the feedback received from patients.

Deputy Brassil is calling for CH Behring to resubmit their data in an effort to strengthen the argument for the HSE to fund Respreeza: