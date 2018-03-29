Kerry TD calls on HSE to investigate work practices and workloads at University Hospital Kerry

A TD is calling on the HSE to investigate workloads on staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Ferris raised the matter in the Dail under Topical Issues after being contacted by concerned members of staff across all departments.

He says several nurses are out of work due to stress-related illnesses.

Deputy Ferris said he was given assurances by the HSE that work place conditions were being addressed during a meeting with management in January.

Deputy Ferris believes morale is at an all-time low at the hospital: