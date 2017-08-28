Kerry TD calls for more fast charging points for electric cars

Ireland is falling behind the rest of Europe when it comes to moving from petrol and diesel to electric or hybrid.

That’s according to Kerry Fianna Fáil deputy John Brassil who received a parliamentary response from Minister Denis Naughten on the issue of charging points for electric vehicles.

There are fewer than 3000 electric of hybrid vehicles in the country – Deputy Brassil said while 900 charging points have been installed in recent years, just 70 of these are fast charging points.

Deputy Brassil said the Government’s target of having over 50,000 electric or hybrid cars by 2020 will not be met unless there is a change in policy.