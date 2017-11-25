Kerry TD calls for emergency funding to deal with recent flooding

A Kerry TD has called for emergency funding to deal with recent flooding.

Deputy John Brassil says now is the time to start the process of establishing such a fund, so it can be utilised as quickly as possible by those affected.

Recent heavy rainfall has damaged roads, homes and businesses across the county, particularly in areas of North Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil TD says the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, should react quickly and positively to ensure local authorities receive additional funding for repair works.

He adds further bad weather will only exacerbate the damage, and could lead to lives being lost on Kerry roads.