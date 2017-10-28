Kerry TD calls for development of innovation hub on site of old Dingle hospital

Kerry TD John Brassil has called on the Departments of Health and Business, Enterprise and Innovation to consider the old hospital grounds in Dingle as a possible innovation hub.

St Elizabeth’s stands at the top of Goat Street at Ashmount Terrace; built as a workhouse, it began operating as a hospital in the second half of the 19th century.

There were up to 4,000 people registered in the old workhouse before it was opened in 1852.

St Elizabeth’s was replaced by the West Kerry Community Hospital which opened in 2012.

Deputy Brassil said St Elizabeth’s is a prime location in which to establish an innovation hub to support local enterprise.

He said consortium, Molteic want the building and lands transferred to Údarás na Gaeltachta so that they, Údarás and Kerry County Council can deliver this.

Ideas previously mooted for St Elizabeth’s have included the development of social housing apartments and an arts and cultural centres; historians have called for the workhouse to be restored and renovated as a national historic site.