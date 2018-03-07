Kerry TD calls for changes to Public Health (Alcohol) Bill

A Kerry TD is calling for changes to the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae believes the Bill in its current form, with the proposal to introduce cancer warning labels, won’t work.

Speaking in the Dáil, the publican said these measures would hurt small drinks companies and have no impact on tackling underage drinking.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the Bill’s initial aim was to curtail binge drinking and provide for minimum unit pricing, but it’s strayed from that.

He’s suggesting the Department of Health roll out an education campaign informing people of the recommended drinking guidelines, rather than placing cancer warnings on bottles.