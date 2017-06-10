Kerry TD calls for more ambulances in Killarney area

A Kerry TD has called on Minister for Health to ensure that the Killarney area is adequately serviced by locally based ambulances.

Fianna Fáil deputy John Brassil made the call after receiving following information from the HSE that shows that two out of every five ambulance call outs in the Killarney area were serviced by ambulances from outside the catchment area.

According to Deputy Brassil, last year there were 1,357 requests for ambulance support in the Killarney area with 573 of these requiring the support of ambulances not based in the area.

He says “we shouldn’t be relying on ambulances from other areas to look after the needs of local people”.