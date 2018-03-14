Kerry TD calls for 40 extra bed plan for UHK to be implemented

A Kerry TD says it’s unacceptable the Government won’t make specific commitments to a plan for 40 more beds at University Hospital Kerry.

Yesterday, 28 patients were on trolleys waiting for beds at University Hospital Kerry; there are 13 today.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says no person should be forced to endure the trauma and turmoil of a hospital visit on a trolley in a hallway.

Deputy Healy-Rae says General Manager of UHK, Fergal Grimes submitted a plan to the HSE and South/South West Hospital Group for 40 more beds at the hospital.

The issue was raised in the Dail with the Taoiseach by the TD who said it was unacceptable that no specific commitment could be given to the plan.

He formally called for a review of the plan which he believes should be implemented immediately.

Also in the Dail, Sinn Fein TD for Kerry Martin Ferris raised the issue of an elderly woman who spent 17 hours on a chair at UHK waiting for a CAT scan.

Deputy Ferris paid tribute to frontline staff who he said are doing all they can and performing heroics every day but are still not getting resources.