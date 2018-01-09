Kerry TD admits to calling UHK in order to secure a bed for a constituent

A Kerry TD has admitted to calling UHK in order to secure a bed for a constituent.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he contacted the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry last week, during the beds crisis, in order to get a bed for an elderly constituent.

He says he “makes no apology for trying to help out those in need,” and he has enquired on behalf of a number of constituents in recent times.

Councillor Terry O’Brien, who was a patient in the hospital at the time, did not identify Deputy Danny Healy-Rae as the public representative who made the call.

He says, while the call was not entertained by UHK staff, it is wrong for any Kerry TD to make the request.