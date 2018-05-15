Kerry takes four honours at Irish Restaurant Awards

Kerry has taken four honours at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The Park Hotel Kenmare was named Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Munster, and also took the All-Ireland title.

Mark Doe from Just Cooking Cookery School in Firies and IT Tralee Culinary Arts lecturer, Mark Murphy won the All-Ireland Best Local Food Hero accolade for the Apprentice Chef Programme.

The Moorings in Portmagee was named Best Gastro Pub in Munster, while Maison Gourmet in Kenmare won the Best Café in Munster.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland national awards ceremony took place in Dublin last night.