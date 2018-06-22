Kerry supporters advised to leave plenty of time for journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Kerry football supporters are being urged to leave plenty of time for their journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow.

The first Munster Senior and Minor football finals to be held since the stadium underwent a €80 million refurbishment are expected to attract around 30,000 supporters.

There is also a concert taking place nearby at the Marquee.





Kerry supporters are being asked to considering travelling via Mallow if possible.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan is with the Roads Policing Unit at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork City: