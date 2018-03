A Kerry supermarket has won a national EUROSPAR award.

Jones’ EUROSPAR Supermarket, Killorglin, was honoured at the Customer First EUROSPAR Award at the annual EUROSPAR Guild.

Customer First @ EUROSPAR is the retail operations standards programme that has been implemented across the EUROSPAR supermarket group.

Accepting the award for EUROSPAR Killorglin, Brian Jones said they are delighted to receive this accolade, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff.