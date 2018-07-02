Kerry Super 8s Group To Be Finalised On Sunday

Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8s Group will be finalised on Sunday.

The Kingdom are in Group 1 with Galway and the winners from the final round qualifying games between Fermanagh and Kildare, and Laois and Monaghan.

Fermanagh against Kildare is to take place 7 on Saturday, while Laois versus Monaghan has been fixed for Sunday at 2.





In Phase 1 Kerry are to play Galway in Croke Park over the weekend of July 14th and 15th.

Phase 2 will take Kerry to Laois or Monaghan one week later.

Phase 3 over the August Bank Holiday weekend will have Kerry home to Fermanagh or Kildare.