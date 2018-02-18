Kerry Suffer first League Defeat to Monaghan

Kerry have lost 1-13 to 0-14 at Monaghan to surrender their unbeaten record in the Allianz Football League.

Monaghan pointed in the opening minute, had another less than 60 seconds later and then made it 3 points in as many minutes. Monaghan had registered another point by the time Micheal Burns put Kerry on the board in the 8th minute to narrow the gap to 3. Paul Geaney then put over but Monaghan responded with a point of their own to make it 0-5 to 0-2.

When the sides swapped points Monaghan led 0-6 to 0-3 after 13 minutes. They were the better team, with Kerry’s kickouts failing and the Kingdom play in general below standard. Monaghan extended their advantage to 0-8 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour. Kerry’s Paul Murphy went for goal-he was denied by the keeper but it was called back for a Kingdom free which was duly put over the bar.

Monaghan were awarded a disputed penalty in the 20th minute, and that was duly converted

A point apiece made it 1-9 to 0-5 in the 28th minute. Sean O’Shea’s third point brought the gap down to 6 and that closed out the first half scoring, with Monaghan leading 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

David Clifford was introduced at half time for the Kingdom and had the first point of the second period. Monaghan’s first point of the half came in the 10th minute as they went 6 in front once more. Sean O’Shea and Micheal Burns then put over and the gap was down to 4 after 51 minutes.

O’Shea’s next point meant it was a 3 point game, with 53 minutes gone but Monaghan pointed soon after. Points from Keane and Clifford meant Kerry were 2 down with 13 to go. Paul Geaney was then denied by the Monaghan keeper before a Sean O’Shea free brought the gap down to the minimum.

Monaghan’s Barry Kerr received a straight red card 8 minutes from time. Kerry missed chances to equalise and Monaghan went two in front in the 69th minute. David Clifford halved the deficit in the 3rd minute of added on time but Monaghan pointed with the last kick of the game to win by two.