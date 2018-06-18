Kerry students take part in Junior Entrepreneur Showcase Day

By
radiokerrynews
-
Pupils from Lurga National School 4th, 5th & 6th class, Co. Galway who created Handy Hats as part of their project in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme. Pictured is Leah Shanahan Killeen. The beanies were customised for local football clubs and achieved sales of €770 and made a profit of €521.64. JEP is a free 12 week programme, led by Jerry Kennelly of Tweak Cloud in which 40,000 pupils have started classroom businesses and met local entrepreneurs throughout the island of Ireland since 2010. Primary Schools throughout the 32 counties have been invited to participate in JEP 2018 at www.juniorentrepreneur.ie by the signup deadline of 10th October 2017.

5th and 6th class pupils from schools in Kerry are among those who are taking part in a National Showcase Day for the Junior Entrepreneur Programme in Dublin today.

Students from Fybough National School, Spa National School, Faha National School, Ardfert Central National School and Scoil Bhríde in Killarney will be among the 4,000 students displaying their businesses in the RDS Simmonscourt.

Their projects include a healthy lifestyle book, buzzing honey, a tick kit, timber bread boxes and scented candles.


They will be competing for the titles of Genius Product, Community Champions, Financial Wizards, and Marketing Gurus amongst others.

The free 12 to 16 week programme is led by Kerry entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com and gives 5th and 6th class pupils an insight into running their own business.

