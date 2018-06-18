Kerry students take part in Junior Entrepreneur Showcase Day

5th and 6th class pupils from schools in Kerry are among those who are taking part in a National Showcase Day for the Junior Entrepreneur Programme in Dublin today.

Students from Fybough National School, Spa National School, Faha National School, Ardfert Central National School and Scoil Bhríde in Killarney will be among the 4,000 students displaying their businesses in the RDS Simmonscourt.

Their projects include a healthy lifestyle book, buzzing honey, a tick kit, timber bread boxes and scented candles.





They will be competing for the titles of Genius Product, Community Champions, Financial Wizards, and Marketing Gurus amongst others.

The free 12 to 16 week programme is led by Kerry entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com and gives 5th and 6th class pupils an insight into running their own business.