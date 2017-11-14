Kerry students to speak Irish for 24 hours today as part of Gaeilge24

Students at a number of schools across Kerry have undertaken to speak Irish for 24 hours as part of Gaeilge24.

Today over 30,000 pupils in more than 320 schools are taking part in the Gaeilge24 challenge, coordinated by Conradh na Gaeilge, with the goal of speaking Irish for a full-day.

At least one school in each of the 32 counties in Ireland will be involved and every participating student will receive a certificate of involvement.

Kerry schools participating today include Tarbert Comprehensive; Coláiste na Ríochta, Listowel; Coláiste na Sceilige, Cahersiveen; Mercy Mounthawk and Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee and Meánscoil Bhríde Naofa, Killarney.