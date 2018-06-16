Kerry students showcase their online creations at Coolest Projects 2018

Three young people from Tralee have had their online creations showcased in Dublin.

Conor Flaherty, Jared O’Briain and Conor Bradshaw attend Tralee CoderDojo, where they learned how to code.

Conor created a free website to teach people how to play the tin whistle. Jared and Conor invented a 3D parkour game.





Both online innovations were recently showcased in Dublin at the seventh annual Coolest Projects International, which is organized by CoderDojo.

The CoderDojo movement teaches young people between seven and seventeen how to build a website and create an app or online game.