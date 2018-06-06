Kerry students react to first papers of Leaving and Junior Certificate

The first exam for the Leaving and Junior Certificate students is over.

English was the first paper for all students.

Over 1,800 students are sitting the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Cert Applied in Kerry, while just under 2,000 are taking on the Junior Cert.





These Leaving Certificate students from CBS the Green and Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee spoke to James Kenny after finishing English Paper 1 this lunchtime.