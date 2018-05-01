Kerry student wins Newbrands Ireland Press Pass awards

Siomha Hanafin from Annascaul, who was also on the Transition year Media Literacy ran by Radio Kerry, The BAI Media Literacy Fund and Learning Waves. She has since won the overall prize in the Newbrands Ireland Press pass Awards. She spoke to Deirdre about her achievement.
Medical Professionals on Cervical Cancer Scandal – May 1st, 2018
Dr Mary McCaffrey is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist at University Hospital Kerry and Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack, spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/cervc.mp3
Welcome to the Reeks District – May 1st, 2018
Castlemaine Harbour to Rossbeigh is rebranding itself as ‘The Reeks District’. Jens Bachem, chair of the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, spoke to Jerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/reeks.mp3
