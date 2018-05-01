Kerry student wins Newbrands Ireland Press Pass awards

By
Radio Kerry
-

Siomha Hanafin from Annascaul, who was also on the Transition year Media Literacy ran by Radio Kerry, The BAI Media Literacy Fund and Learning Waves. She has since won the overall prize in the Newbrands Ireland Press pass Awards. She spoke to Deirdre about her achievement.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR