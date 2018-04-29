Kerry student Tops National Computer Challenge

A student from Kerry has won the National BEBRAS Computational Thinking Challenge Final.

Kai Seino achieved the overall highest score in the competition which took place on Saturday, the 21st of April in NUI Maynooth.

The talented student from Scoil Eoin, Balloonagh, in Tralee, won first place in the 8-10 age group category and took home the prize for overall competition winner.

The competition aims to identify and encourage students who have a talent in the area of computational thinking.

Bebras is a problem-solving challenge with questions in the form of engaging puzzles.