Kerry student named 2018 Supreme Apprentice Chef

A Kerry student has been named the 2018 Supreme Apprentice Chef.

Natalia Leane from Killarney Community College claimed the top prize in the Flogas Ireland and Fáilte Ireland supported Apprentice Chef Finale, which took place in IT Tralee today.

Transition year Natalia served up a dish of pan-seared duck with a sweet orange glaze.

She receives a set of professional knives from McDonnell’s, €1000 equipment for her school, a year’s subscription to Easyfood Magazine and a professional food styling session at Easyfood Magazine HQ.

Kerry also took second place in the event, when Isabelle Lynch, Mercy Mountawk, Tralee created an assortment of deserts.