Kerry student Ian O’Connell begins rehabilitation following accident

Kerry student Ian O’ Connell has begun rehabilitation following an accident in Killarney National Park last August.

The 16-year-old student from Pinewood Estate, Killarney suffered damage to his neck and spine when he fell from his bike.

Ian has now been transferred from the Mater Hospital to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, where he will undergo intensive rehab.

Over €126,000 has been raised in aid of the Ian O’Connell Fund since the end of September by his GAA clubs, his school, local people and businesses as well as many other clubs and people around Kerry and North Cork.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on the Kerry Today Show, Jim Gleeson from Spa GAA Club said Ian undergoing rehabilitation: