Kerry stores have received national Londis Retailing Awards.

The awards have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas of store performance.

Kelly’s Londis Milltown and O’Sullivan’s Londis Killorglin were honoured with a Londis Excellence Award.

McCarthy’s Londis Rathmore, Stack’s Londis Lixnaw and Sheehy’s Londis Ballyduff were presented with Londis Retailing Awards.