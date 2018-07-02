Kerry A Step Closer To Discovering Super 8s Opponents

Kerry are a step closer to discovering their Group opponents in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8s.

The draw for the Final round of qualifiers has paired Fermanagh with Kildare, while Laois are to face Monaghan.

The winners of those two games will join Kerry and Galway in Group 1.





In Phase 1 Kerry are to play Galway in Croke Park over the weekend of July 14th and 15th.

Phase 2 will take Kerry to Laois or Monaghan one week later.

Phase 3 over the August Bank Holiday weekend will have Kerry home to Fermanagh or Kildare.

Elsewhere, Tyrone were drawn to play Cork while Roscommon will play Armagh.

The winners from those two games go into Group 2 with Donegal and Dublin,

Venues, dates and times for those games are to be confirmed later today.