Increase in funding for Kerry groups under Sports Capital Programme

The Sports Minister says clubs and organisations which have received funding under the Sports Capital Programme went through a rigorous process in making their applications.

Today, Minister of State, Brendan Griffin along with his senior Minister, Shane Ross, made the announcement that seventeen hundred groups nationally would receive some 56 million euro in funding.

In Kerry, 79 organisations received almost 1.9 million euro.

Minister Griffin, who’s the Fine Gael TD for Kerry, says it’s significant funding.

Separately, Junior Minister Griffin says a month ago, he prepared documents and sent them to Minister Ross regarding the appointment of a board member to Sport Ireland.

Shane Ross has been criticised for his delay in making appointments to state boards under his responsibility.

Brendan Griffin says he’s anxious to have this position filled on Sport Ireland’s board and has conveyed this to Minister Ross.