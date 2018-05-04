Kerry solicitor calls for inquest procedures to be reviewed

It’s claimed inquest procedures are out of date and need to be radically overhauled.

The inquest into the death of Paud O’Leary from Leam, Gneeveguilla was held yesterday in Killarney Coroner’s Court, nearly six years after his death.

Speaking at the inquest, his wife Margaret said it’s a terrible system, as it reminds the family of the suffering caused by their loss after such a long time.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represents the O’Leary family, says the Law Reform Commission should revise the entire Coroner’s Court process, especially the length of time it takes to hear cases.

He believes the Coroner’s Court can be effective, however, the procedures it uses need to be reviewed.