Kerry Social Farming Project expands countywide

The award-winning Kerry Social Farming Project is expanding countywide.
The project, which offers the choice to people with disabilities to engage with farm families and communities through a network of host farmers, began in south Kerry in 2013.
The group is now seeking more host farmers to volunteer their time to the project as around 30 participants are on a waiting list.
Kerry Social Farming Facilitator is Irene Kavanagh:
Any interested farmers can contact Irene Kavanagh on 0876266118 or email: [email protected]