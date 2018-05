St. Brendan’s Park have been re-instated to the Skechers U15 National Cup.

They were beaten 1-nil in the Quarter Final by Leicester Celtic of Rathfarnham but it was then discovered that the opposition had fielded ineligible players.

Park lost their initial appeal to the Schoolboys FAI but were successful when they then appealed to the FAI.

The semi-final is down for this weekend, against Cherry Orchard, although the fixture may be pushed back to Saturday the 12th of May.