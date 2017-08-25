Kerry Sinn Féin TD says passing of IRA informer is of little relevance to him

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says while Seán O’Callaghan’s death has little relevance to him, he understands the feelings of those who branded him a traitor to the republican movement.

The IRA informer who was from Tralee died yesterday at the age of 62 while on holiday in Jamaica.

Deputy Ferris has also called once again for a truth and reconciliation commission.

Journalist, historian and friend of the late Seán O’Callaghan, Ruth Dudley Edwards described him as a brave man who saved many lives: