Kerry Sinn Féin TD says he found Good Friday consensus more difficult to gain in South

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who participated in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, said he found it more difficult to gain consensus in the South.

Political leaders are marking 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his special envoy George Mitchell will be given the Freedom of Belfast later.

Deputy Ferris said while there were difficulties across the political spectrum, he travelled every county in Ireland and to prisons in Ireland and the UK to gain the confidence of Republicans in the Peace Process.

The Kerry TD said a fear existed, among Republicans in the South, of letting down those in the North: