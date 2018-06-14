Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris to attend event for royals in Tralee

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris is to attend the event in Tralee to honour the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Deputy Ferris says while his decision may not meet everyone’s approval, he believes Republicans must continue the process of reconciliation between the different traditions on the island of Ireland and with our nearest neighbours.

He adds that when Martin McGuinness took the historic decision to meet Queen Elizabeth it was considered by many as an important step towards national reconciliation, and he hopes his decision is seen in the same light.





The event for the royals in Tralee is being hosted by Kerry County Council at Siamsa Tíre on Friday afternoon.