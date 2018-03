A Kerry singer is aiming to advance to the final of Ireland’s Got Talent tonight.

Stephen Barry from The Spa, Tralee, will be performing in the semi finals of the TV3 competition at 8pm.

Stephen attended school at Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk.

His first introduction to musicals was playing Tony in West Side Story in fifth year at the school.

Mr Barry’s dream is to win the competition and start performing on the West End.