Kerry Side Revealed For Mayo Clash Tonight

The Kerry team to take on Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 2 changes from the opening round victory over Donegal.
In come Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Jack Barry for Brendan O’Sullivan and Cormac Coffey.
1 Shane Murphy (Captain) Dr. Crokes
2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Shane Enright Tarbert
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
7 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 David Clifford Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia
18 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
19 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
20 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes
21 Matthew Flaherty Dingle
22 Killian Spillane Templenoe
23 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue
24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks
25 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil
26 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht
Mayo are unchanged for tonight.