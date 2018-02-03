Kerry Side Revealed For Mayo Clash Tonight

The Kerry team to take on Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 2 changes from the opening round victory over Donegal.

In come Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Jack Barry for Brendan O’Sullivan and Cormac Coffey.

1 Shane Murphy (Captain) Dr. Crokes

2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Shane Enright Tarbert

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

7 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 David Clifford Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

18 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys

19 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

20 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

21 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

22 Killian Spillane Templenoe

23 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue

24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks

25 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

26 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht



Mayo are unchanged for tonight.